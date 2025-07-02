Formula One has a plan to keep the show on the road should season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi be affected by conflict in the Middle East, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Tuesday.

The Italian emphasised there was no current concern they might not be held.

Qatar is due to host the penultimate round of the championship on Nov. 30 with Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina following on Dec. 7 with what has been a title decider in the past.