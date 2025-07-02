The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and signing free-agent center Myles Turner, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The decision did not sit well with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The Bucks are stretching the remaining $113 million on Lillard's contract over the next five seasons, per the report, using the "stretch and release" provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Lillard is currently recovering from surgery in May to repair a torn Achilles tendon.