Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka overcame some first-round jitters to survive a scrap with Australian qualifier Talia Gibson and advance at Wimbledon with a battling 6-4 7-6(4) first-round win on Monday.

Osaka may have no great love for Wimbledon's lawns, having never got past the third round at the grass-court major, but she had enough quality and fight to subdue a spirited Gibson.

With the evening shadow spilling across Court 18 to take the sting out of what had been a ferociously hot day, former world No. 1 Osaka had to fight back in both sets against the Aussie.