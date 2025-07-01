Fluminense sent Inter Milan packing from the Club World Cup on Monday with a 2-0 win in Charlotte, North Carolina, that took the Brazilian side through to the quarterfinals.

German Cano's header from close range gave Fluminense an early lead in their last-16 tie and they then withstood an onslaught from the Italian side in the second half before substitute Hercules sealed their victory late on.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit, who qualified for the Club World Cup thanks to their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2023, become the second Brazilian side to make the last eight after Palmeiras had already sealed their quarterfinal spot.