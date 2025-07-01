Three WNBA franchises are set to join the league by 2030, with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia confirmed as the new teams on Monday.

The expansion will push the WNBA to 18 total teams. Cleveland (2028) will be the first franchise to play in the WNBA among the latest additions. Detroit is scheduled to join in 2029 and Philadelphia one year later.

"Great demand for WNBA franchises," commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Monday at a news conference announcing the growth. "There was huge demand. Really proud of what my team has done. Looking forward to future conversations as the league continues to grow."