Barbora Krejcikova insists she is fit for her Wimbledon title defense after the Czech suffered a thigh injury scare just days before the tournament.

Krejcikova's Wimbledon participation was plunged into doubt when she pulled out of the warm-up event at Eastbourne on Thursday.

The 29-year-old withdrew before playing Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals after initially sustaining the injury on Wednesday during her second-round victory over Jodie Burrage.