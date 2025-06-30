Barbora Krejcikova insists she is fit for her Wimbledon title defense after the Czech suffered a thigh injury scare just days before the tournament.
Krejcikova's Wimbledon participation was plunged into doubt when she pulled out of the warm-up event at Eastbourne on Thursday.
The 29-year-old withdrew before playing Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals after initially sustaining the injury on Wednesday during her second-round victory over Jodie Burrage.
