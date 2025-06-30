Paris Saint-Germain steamrolled Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 4-0 on Sunday to reach the Club World Cup quarterfinals, where it will face Bayern Munich, which overcame a spirited challenge from Flamengo.

Bayern defeated the Brazilians 4-2 in Sunday's other last 16 clash behind a brace from Harry Kane.

Miami hoped Messi's magic could help it produce an unlikely result against the Argentine star's former club, but the Major League Soccer side was dismantled by Luis Enrique's team.