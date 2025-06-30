McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Lando Norris’ character after the Briton bounced back from a collision and race retirement in Canada to lead a McLaren 1-2 at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian said Norris still needed "to polish a few things" to become the finished article, however, in a Formula One season that is turning into a two-horse race between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri for the drivers' title.

Norris had to fend off the Australian to set up Sunday's victory, which came two weeks after a clash with his teammate forced him out in Montreal.