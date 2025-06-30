Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who saddled four Kentucky Derby winners among his 15 winners in U.S. Triple Crown races, has died at the age of 89, his family said Sunday.

In a statement released through Churchill Downs, the family said Lukas died at home on Saturday night, a week after an infection sent him to hospital, and he decided not to pursue aggressive treatment.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support from all corners of the racing community — from racetracks across the country to lifelong friends and respected rivals, and from fans who never missed a post parade when 'Lukas' was listed in the program," the family said.