Second seed Coco Gauff is chasing a rare "Channel Slam" at Wimbledon after lifting her maiden French Open title, the American said on Saturday, though she is keeping expectations in check as she adapts to the quick transition from clay to grass.

The last woman to achieve the Channel Slam — winning Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year — was Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat in 2002 and again in 2015.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who became the first American woman since Williams to win at Roland Garros, is not putting too much pressure on herself though, having never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.