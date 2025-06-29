Tennis superstar Roger Federer is now one of the few athletes who can now count themselves as a billionaire.

Federer, who won 20 Grand Slams between 2003 and 2018, amassed $130.6 million in prize money during a 24-year playing career that ended in 2022. But the bulk of the Swiss star’s wealth has come via a series of bumper sponsorship deals, alongside an astute investment in a local sneaker brand.

His net worth is about $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, putting him in elite company. Michael Jordan’s wealth hit an estimated $3.5 billion after the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, while last year Bloomberg calculated Tiger Woods’ wealth at about $1.36 billion.