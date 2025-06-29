Jack Draper insists he can cope with the pressure of replacing Andy Murray as Britain's leading contender to win Wimbledon.

Murray ended the 77-year wait for a British winner of the Wimbledon men's singles title when he beat Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

The Scot won Wimbledon again three years later during an iconic career that included three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and a spell as world No. 1.