Novak Djokovic admits Wimbledon offers him the "best chance" to make history as he chases a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in the twilight of his glittering career.

Djokovic is dreaming of putting an exclamation point on his incredible career by becoming the most successful singles player in tennis history.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 U.S. Open.