Chelsea defeated Benfica 4-1 in extra time in a chaotic weather-disrupted last-16 clash to book their place in the Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in extra time to send the Premier League side into a quarterfinal clash against Brazil's Palmeiras.

Chelsea's late burst of scoring settled a game that took four hours, 39 minutes to complete at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a near two-hour weather delay.