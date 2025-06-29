The second day of the NHL draft got off to a historical start on Saturday in Los Angeles, as Simon (Haoxi) Wang became the highest drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history when the San Jose Sharks took him with the top selection of the second round, No. 33 overall.

"Coming from China, I hope I can inspire a lot of kids coming over," Wang said, expressing an interest in continuing to grow the sport in his home country into the future.

Not to be outdone, Australia set its own record when Swedish national — and Australian born — Jakob Ihs Wozniak was selected 55th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights, becoming the highest an Australian-born player had ever been taken.