Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career on Saturday, firing a fastball that hit 101.7 miles per hour (163.7 kilometers per hour) on the radar gun in the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 9-5 loss to the Royals in Kansas City.

Ohtani pitched two innings for the first time since he returned to the mound earlier this month after a near two-year absence from pitching in the wake of elbow surgery.

With one out in the first he gave up a line drive single to Bobby Witt Jr. then walked Maikel Garcia.