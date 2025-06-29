Trevor Bauer has lost his way.

Shortly after allowing five runs in a loss to the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday, Bauer leaned against a wall at Tokyo Dome with an unfocused gaze and slumped shoulders. When he tried to make sense of what happened on the field earlier, he could not always find the words, speaking quietly and deliberately, his usual self-assurance masked by the dejection that rolled off him in waves.

Bauer is mired in a slump with three rough outings in his last four games for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He has lost four straight decisions and allowed 19 runs in his last 20⅓ innings.