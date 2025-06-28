The Club World Cup's various problems have been well documented, from empty seats to storm delays, extreme heat to complaints about FIFA's expanded competition being a cash grab at the expense of the players' long-term health.

However, with the right ingredients slow-cooking in the United States summer sun, there has also been plenty to enjoy about the tournament so far.

Several stars are getting their encore moments, including Inter Miami's cast of aging former Barcelona greats, led by Lionel Messi.