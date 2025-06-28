Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and added a game-tying RBI triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight, edging the host Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

The Royals matched a club-record 11-game home losing streak.

Ohtani, who was named to the All-Star Game a day earlier, sent an enticing 1-2 changeup from Noah Cameron (2-4) into the right field fountains for his 29th homer of the year — and 12th in 28 games against the Royals in his career.