Wimbledon is guaranteed to be picture-perfect when it begins next week, but the courts will never look the same again after the demise of line judges.

For the first time in the tournament's storied 148-year history, the men and women stationed at the back of the courts calling "out" and "fault" will be missing.

The Grand Slam announced in October that it was scrapping its smartly dressed officials in favor of electronic line-calling (ELC) beginning in 2025, following the general trend in tennis.