Pep Guardiola's Manchester City demonstrated its Club World Cup credentials with a 5-2 victory over Juventus on Thursday while Vinicius Junior starred as Real Madrid beat Salzburg 3-0 to secure a spot in the last 16.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Pachuca of Mexico 2-0 to pip Salzburg to the last berth in the knockout phase, as Al Ain battled to a 2-1 win over Wydad Casablanca in the day's other game.

City became the only side win all three of its group matches as it put Juventus to the sword in front of 54,320 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.