Baseball star Wander Franco was given a two-year suspended sentence by a court in the Dominican Republic on Thursday after being found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year sentence for the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, who was found to have had a sexual relationship with his 14-year-old victim in December 2022.

But Judge Jakayra Veras said Franco would be spared an automatic jail term after the court took into consideration "the defendant's youth, his status as a first-time offender and the damage he has already suffered in his career."

"Look at us, Wander," Veras told Franco while handing down the sentence. "Do not approach minors for sexual purposes."

Franco, who signed an 11-year $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021, has not played a game since August 2023, and remains on MLB's restricted list, meaning he cannot play.

The mother of Franco's victim, who had been charged with sexual exploitation for consenting to the relationship, was given a 10-year sentence and fined $5,000.

Veras said the girl's mother was "the person who had the financial interest and who used her daughter as a sexual object."

Franco's defense team said it will appeal the verdict.

The player faces another trial for illegal possession of a firearm stemming from an incident where a Glock pistol was found on him after he was involved in a fight.