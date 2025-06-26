Emma Raducanu suffered a setback ahead of Wimbledon as the former U.S. Open champion suffered a shock defeat against Australian teenager Maya Joint in the second round at Eastbourne on Wednesday.

After a difficult year marred by poor form and back problems, Raducanu had hoped for a morale-boosting run at Eastbourne before Wimbledon starts on Monday.

But the British star slumped to a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) loss that leaves her short of match practice leading into the grass-court Grand Slam.