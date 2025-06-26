Monterrey booked a spot in the knockout round of the Club World Cup with a thumping 4-0 win over the Urawa Reds at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday to claim second place in Group E and set up a last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund.
Three goals in eight first-half minutes sent Monterrey on its way to victory, with stunning long-range strikes from Nelson Deossa and Jesus Corona coming either side of German Berterame's cool finish.
The win, coupled with Inter Milan's 2-0 victory over River Plate, meant Monterrey finished second in the group and will take on Borussia Dortmund in Atlanta on Tuesday.
