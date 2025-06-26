Manny Pacquiao said Wednesday that his lengthy layoff from boxing has reignited his passion for the sport as he prepares for next month's world welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios.

The 46-year-old Filipino boxing icon will face World Boxing Council champion Barrios in Las Vegas on July 19, four years after his last fight ended in defeat.

Pacquiao has reunited with longtime veteran trainer Freddie Roach for next month's title tilt, and spoke to journalists on Wednesday as he worked out at the Hall of Famer's Wild Card gym in Hollywood.