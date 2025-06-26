As the WNBA celebrates record attendance, rising TV ratings and the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, its players are demanding a larger share of the league's growing revenue, citing disparities in pay and broadcast income compared to their NBA counterparts.

The league's recent $2.2 billion media rights deal, spanning 11 years, pales in comparison to the NBA's $76 billion package, which prompted the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) to opt out of its collective bargaining agreement (CBA) two years ahead of schedule.

"Men's sports have a revenue-based salary system — we deserve the same," the WNBPA said via social media on Monday. "We're fighting for a fair share of the revenue we generate. Fair is fair."