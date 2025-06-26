Cooper Flagg anticipated the moment for many months.
Still, when the Duke product heard his name called No. 1 overall in the NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, he experienced a flurry of emotions.
"I'm feeling amazing," Flagg said as he stood with his family. "It's a dream come true, to be honest. I wouldn't want to share it with anybody else."
