Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high 12 batters and Travis d'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a home run to help the Los Angeles Angels post a 5-2 victory and complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday.

Kikuchi (3-6) allowed three hits and two runs while walking one in seven innings, as the Angels won their fourth game in five tries. D'Arnaud and Jo Adell each homered and drove in two, while Ryan Zeferjahn picked up a two-inning save — his second of the year.

Richard Fitts allowed two runs on four hits across four innings, striking out six and walking one for Boston. Luis Guerrero (0-1) allowed two fifth-inning runs in relief for the Red Sox, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Trevor Story drove in a pair of runs in the loss.