Back-to-back titles in March and May saw Onosato join Hoshoryu at the rank of yokozuna and bring a much more balanced feel to the top of sumo’s upcoming banzuke (rankings list).

With Onosato and Hoshoryu having recently celebrated their 25th and 26th birthdays, respectively, the stage seems to be set for the pair of young grand champions to monopolize the sport’s silverware over the next half decade.

That’s a potential hegemony that won’t go unchallenged, however, and the up-and-coming talent in the top division is about to be bolstered with a back-to-back champion of a different kind.