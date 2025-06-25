Liam Delap scored his first Chelsea goal in a 3-0 win over Tunisian champions Esperance on Tuesday, taking the Blues into the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

A game played in sweaty conditions at the end of a blisteringly hot day in Philadelphia was decided by two goals in first-half stoppage time by Tosin Adarabioyo and then Delap.

Tyrique George added the third in injury time at the end of the game in front of 32,937 fans at Lincoln Financial Field as Enzo Maresca's side bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Flamengo.