Tyrese Haliburton said he has no regrets about trying to help the Indiana Pacers win an NBA title even after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals.

The 25-year-old posted a message on X with himself in a hospital bed making the shape of a heart with his hands after undergoing surgery in New York on Monday.

"Man. Don't know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable," Haliburton wrote. "I've worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense."