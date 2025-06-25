Versatile U.S. college teen Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's NBA draft.

The Mavericks nabbed the first pick after winning last month's NBA draft lottery and are expected to take Flagg, an 18-year-old American who played last season for Duke University before opting into the draft.

Flagg was a consensus pick as the top U.S. college player last season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots a game for the Blue Devils, who lost to Houston in the Final Four of the national college tournament.