The Boston Celtics are sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade also involving the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Atlanta will receive the 7-foot-2-inch (2.18 meters) Porzingis and a second round draft pick; the Nets get Hawks guard-forward Terance Mann and their No. 22 pick; and the Celtics gained Atlanta forward Georges Niang and a second round pick, per the report.

The Celtics, who on Monday reportedly sent two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, will be out of the salary cap's second apron with the trade of the oft-injured Porzingis and save a projected $180 million in tax penalties, ESPN reported.