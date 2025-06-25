Shohei Ohtani went deep for the 300th home run of his professional career and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the scuffling Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Tuesday night in Denver.

Of his 300 career home runs, Ohtani hit 48 while playing for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in the Pacific League and 252 in MLB.

Ohtani is the third Japanese MLB player to reach the 300-homer milestone after Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome. Matsui hit a total of 507 home runs — 332 in NPB and 175 in MLB — while Fukudome had 327 — 285 in NPB and 42 in MLB.