When J. League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura took over the fledgling WE League a year ago, he was tasked with improving the competition's value proposition as a sporting product and bringing the balance sheets to a favorable standing.

The early evidence suggests that a series of scruff-of-the-neck promotional efforts made by the former J. League player have indeed breathed life into this long struggling competition, although all is not yet perfect.

“I feel that this season has been the most exciting yet, with the title race running right down to the final matchday for the first time,” he said during a postseason news conference on May 29.