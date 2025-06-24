European champion Paris Saint-Germain advanced into the knockout stage of the Club World Cup as Group B winners with a 2-0 victory over host Seattle Sounders on Monday.

The Ligue 1 champion, which suffered a shock defeat by Botafogo on Friday and was guaranteed a spot in the last 16 with a win over Seattle, scored in each half through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi.

With the result, coupled with Atletico Madrid's 1-0 victory over Botafogo, PSG finished first in Group B with six points from three games. PSG faces the Group A runner-up on Sunday in Atlanta while Botafogo will play the winner from that group on Saturday in Philadelphia.