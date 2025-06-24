Defending champion Thailand and past winners the United States and South Korea were among seven teams named Monday as qualifiers for October's LPGA International Crown team event.

Australia, Japan, China and Sweden also booked a place in the Oct. 23-26 match-play event at New Korea Country Club in South Korea.

The four top-ranked golfers from each qualified nation after the Women's British Open on Aug. 4 will compete for their homeland in the International Crown.

An eighth squad, the World Team, will include the top-ranked player not from an already qualified nation from each of four regions — Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa/Oceania — based on points as of Aug. 4.

The Thai squad of Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit and Jeeno Thitikul won the most recent Crown in 2023 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Spain won the inaugural 2014 title with the Americans taking the 2016 triumph and South Korea winning in 2018 before the 2020 event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.