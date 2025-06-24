Sebastian Coe has two years left as World Athletics president and it promises to be lively, as he said next year's inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Team championship will remind the world the sport is "big and punchy and still there."

The 68-year-old Englishman has shrugged off the disappointment of finishing third in the International Olympic Committee presidential election in March, saying he is "not one for rearview mirrors."

"Concede and move on," he adds.