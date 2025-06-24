NBA superstar LeBron James has worked out for the first time since suffering a knee injury two months ago, saying he felt great after posting video clips of his Monday session on social media.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward shared footage on Instagram of a workout in New York, looking strong in clips after suffering sprained left knee ligaments in an April playoff loss to Minnesota.

"Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury (Almost 8 weeks ago)," James posted. "Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form."

James and the Lakers were eliminated by Minnesota in five games in the first round, with James uncertain about his future status after being hurt in a collision with the Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo.

Two months later, James looked like a player determined to be ready for preseason training camp in October, although he still did not comment on his plans for the 2025-26 season.

"Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start," James posted. "Damn what a GREAT FEELING!!"

James has a Sunday deadline to opt into a $52.2 million player contract option for next season with the Lakers, for what would be his 23rd NBA campaign.

James is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, having won titles with Miami in 2012 and 2013, Cleveland in 2016 and the Lakers in 2020.

The three-time Olympic champion is also the NBA's all-time scoring leader.