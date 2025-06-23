Carlos Alcaraz warned his Wimbledon rivals that he "feels great" on grass after the world No. 2 defied his own expectations by winning the Queen's Club title for the second time.
Alcaraz battled to a bruising 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 victory over Czech world No. 30 Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has extended his career-best winning streak to 18 matches, putting him in the perfect position to defend his Wimbledon title.
