Ilkay Gundogan scored two goals as Manchester City comfortably dispatched Emirati club Al-Ain 6-0 on Sunday to ease into the knockout stage of the Club World Cup from Group G along with Juventus.

The German midfielder found the net in the ninth and 73rd minutes while Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri fired home a free kick and Erling Haaland scored a penalty before the break.

Substitutes Oscar Bobb and new signing Rayan Cherki sealed the emphatic victory in the last 10 minutes to draw City level on goal difference with Juventus, which beat Wydad Casablanca 4-1 earlier on Sunday.