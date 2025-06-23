More than almost any other sport, skateboarding features a wide range of age groups. It’s not uncommon to see 10-year-olds competing alongside athletes in their 40s.

With its free-spirited nature that shuns rules, skateboarding is hugely popular among young athletes looking for an outlet for their creativity and individuality.

That youthful exuberance was on display at the recently completed X Games in Osaka, where 10-year-olds like Ema Kawakami of Japan and Mia Kretzer of Australia thrilled the crowds at Kyocera Dome Osaka with their high-flying tricks.