Minjee Lee of Australia steadied herself after a bumpy start, carded a final round of 74 and captured the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday.

Lee began the day with a four-stroke advantage over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul and was never seriously threatened. She finished 4-under-par 284 for the week, with key birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 of PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East course providing some important cushion.

"I just said, ‘Just stick to my gameplan,'" Lee said. "I know it's a battle against myself pretty much, especially with how tough the conditions were this whole week, not just today. Just amplified because it's major Sunday. Yeah, just be patient and take every shot as it comes."