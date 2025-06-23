Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his team's "hearts dropped" after seeing Tyrese Haliburton exit early with an injury in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Haliburton — the pivotal figure in Indiana's run through the playoffs — collapsed to the hardwood in agony early in the first quarter and did not return.

The 25-year-old, who had been nursing a right calf strain since last week, hobbled off the court supported by Pacers backroom staff and was later seen on crutches following Indiana's 103-91 defeat.