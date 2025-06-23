Two-time NBA champion forward Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal he confirmed on Sunday.
The swap, which can be completed when the 2025-26 league year begins in two weeks, will send the 36-year-old to Houston in exchange for guard Jalen Green and swingman Dillon Brooks as well as the 10th pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and five future second-round picks, according to the report, citing unnamed sources.
The move unites Durant, a four-time Olympic champion with the U.S. squad and the 2014 NBA MVP, with a rising young Houston squad, guided by coach Ime Udoka, that finished 52-30 last season, second in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished with the best record in the NBA.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.