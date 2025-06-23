Two-time NBA champion forward Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal he confirmed on Sunday.

The swap, which can be completed when the 2025-26 league year begins in two weeks, will send the 36-year-old to Houston in exchange for guard Jalen Green and swingman Dillon Brooks as well as the 10th pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and five future second-round picks, according to the report, citing unnamed sources.

The move unites Durant, a four-time Olympic champion with the U.S. squad and the 2014 NBA MVP, with a rising young Houston squad, guided by coach Ime Udoka, that finished 52-30 last season, second in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished with the best record in the NBA.