Shohei Ohtani produced a dazzling all-round performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to rout the Washington Nationals 13-7 on Sunday.

Ohtani, making just his second appearance on the mound since undergoing elbow ligament surgery in 2023, recorded two strikeouts in an 18-pitch appearance at Dodger Stadium.

The Japanese superstar then followed up his lone inning with a huge offensive performance, blasting a three-run triple and a two-run home run as the Dodgers piled on the runs in the late innings to romp to victory.