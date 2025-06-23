Shohei Ohtani produced a dazzling all-round performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to rout the Washington Nationals 13-7 on Sunday.
Ohtani, making just his second appearance on the mound since undergoing elbow ligament surgery in 2023, recorded two strikeouts in an 18-pitch appearance at Dodger Stadium.
The Japanese superstar then followed up his lone inning with a huge offensive performance, blasting a three-run triple and a two-run home run as the Dodgers piled on the runs in the late innings to romp to victory.
