Valentin Carboni struck the winning goal in stoppage time as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Urawa Reds 2-1 on Saturday and knock the J. League team out of the Club World Cup.
Ryoma Watanabe got an early opening goal for Urawa Reds, who were backed by a noisy contingent of their supporters at Lumen Field in Seattle.
But captain Lautaro Martinez had got Inter's equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in the club's first match at the tournament, and he repeated the trick to level matters on Saturday with 12 minutes to go.
