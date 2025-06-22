Valentin Carboni struck the winning goal in stoppage time as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Urawa Reds 2-1 on Saturday and knock the J. League team out of the Club World Cup.

Ryoma Watanabe got an early opening goal for Urawa Reds, who were backed by a noisy contingent of their supporters at Lumen Field in Seattle.

But captain Lautaro Martinez had got Inter's equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in the club's first match at the tournament, and he repeated the trick to level matters on Saturday with 12 minutes to go.