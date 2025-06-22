At just 15, Arisa Trew became the winningest female skateboarder in X Games history on Sunday when she won the park event at X Games Osaka for her seventh career gold medal in the action sports competition.

Trew, whose mother is Japanese and father is Welsh, electrified the crowd at Kyocera Dome with two monster runs in the park final.

The Australian took a commanding lead after a score of 90.33 in her first run of the final and then sealed the win with 93.33 points in her second run.