Lazzat gave France its first winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, denying Japan a maiden win at Royal Ascot as the gallant Satono Reve finished second on Saturday, the final day of the meet.

Lazzat's victory rounded off a superb week for the owner, the Emir of Qatar's Wathnan Racing, with a final day double — both ridden by James Doyle — taking its tally to five.

Lazzat was France's last hope of salvaging something from the week — the country's other two runners in the race fared badly, with Sajir being withdrawn and the other, Topgear, losing two of his horseshoes.