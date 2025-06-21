Substitute Bruno Henrique played a starring role as Flamengo came roaring back in the second half to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup on Friday, maintaining an impressive record for South American teams so far at the competition.

Pedro Neto had given Chelsea the lead in the first half but Flamengo, cheered on by the club's frenzied supporters who made up the majority of the 54,019 crowd, did not deserve to be behind and produced a stunning fightback after the interval.

Bruno Henrique came off the bench in the 56th minute and equalized for the Brazilian giant just after the hour mark before setting up Danilo to make it 2-1.